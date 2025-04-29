Maine

Maine man's death ruled homicide as police search for his dog

Maine State Police are investigating the death of 56-year-Robert Bruso of Palermo as a homicide and asking the public for information about his missing golden retriever, Lenny

Maine State Police are investigating the killing of a Palermo man and the disappearance of his dog.

Troopers responded to a home on Boots and Saddle Road in Palermo around 10:30 a.m. on April 19, authorities said Tuesday. They found a dead man, identified as 56-year-old Robert Bruso of Palermo.

An autopsy has determined that Bruso died by homicide, police said. They did not release the cause of his death, but said that there is not believed to be any danger to the public.

State police also noted that Bruso's golden retriever, named Lenny, has not been found. They are asking anyone who has information about the dog's location or has seen a golden retriever in the area to call 207-624-7076.

