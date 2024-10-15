Maine mass shooting survivors and families taking legal action

Almost a year after the deadliest mass shooting in Maine's history, 100 survivors and victims' families of the Lewiston mass shooting are taking legal action.

Tuesday, they're actually serving a legal notice to the Department of Defense, the U.S. Army and Keller Army Community Hospital in New York. They cite negligence, saying the agencies named failed to appropriately respond to warning signs from Army Reserve Sgt. Robert Card.

The lawsuit also says Card was allowed to stay in the community despite a severe untreated mental illness and he was allowed access to assault weapons.

In October of 2023, Card shot and killed 18 people inside a popular bowling alley and a local bar.

A legal notice is a first step in pursuing a wrongful death lawsuit.