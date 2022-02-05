Local

Maine Might Give Towns Money to Stop Rash-Causing Moth

By Patrick Whittle

Maine lawmakers are considering starting a new fund to help cities and towns try to slow the spread of an invasive moth that can cause an itchy rash in humans.

The fund would help communities combat the browntail moth. The moth caterpillars have poisonous hairs that can cause respiratory trouble and a rash that resembles poison ivy.

The fund would start with $150,000 in grants in the 2022-23 fiscal year. T

he proposal was the subject of a public hearing before a committee of the Maine Legislature on Tuesday.

