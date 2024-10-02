I-95

NJ motorcycle driver dies in crash with moose on I-95 in Maine

Police said Anand Sreedharan was traveling south when the moose entered his lane and was hit by the vehicle, sending him flying

By Asher Klein

NBC 5 News

A man was killed when he crashed into a moose on Interstate 95 in rural Maine on Sunday, police said.

The moose also died in the crash, reported about 7 p.m. in T2 R9, an unorganized territory near Mount Katahdin, according to Maine State Police.

The motorcycle driver was identified as Anand Sreedharan, a 50-year-old from Princeton, New Jersey. Police said he was traveling south when the moose entered his lane and was hit by the vehicle, sending him flying, and he ultimately died from his injuries.

The crash remained under investigation Wednesday.

