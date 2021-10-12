Local

New Hampshire

Maine Motorcyclist Killed in NH Crash

The crash happened Monday evening on Interstate 93 in Thornton

Speed and alcohol appear to have been factors in a motorcycle crash that killed a Maine man, according to New Hampshire State Police.

The crash happened Monday evening on Interstate 93 in Thornton.

Police say 54-year-old Roy Voisine, of Chester, Maine, was going south when he lost control of the motorcycle, went off the road and hit a highway sign. A witness reported seeing the motorcycle speeding erratically before the crash.

Anyone with further information is asked to call state police.

