Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Maine

Maine Opens Moose Lottery for 2020 Hunting Permits

Moose Cedar Lane
FILE

Maine is accepting applications for one of its most popular fall hunting traditions, the annual moose hunt.

Tens of thousands of people apply for a Maine moose permit every year, and the state typically only gives out a couple thousand of them.

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife said recently it has started accepting the applications online, and it will take them until the end of the day on May 14.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Weather 32 mins ago

Unsettled Week of Weather Brings Multiple Chances for Snow and Rain

Waltham 42 mins ago

74-Year-Old Man Hit By Car in Waltham: Police

The permits are given out through a lottery. It's scheduled to take place at Unity College Sky Lodge in Jackman on June 13.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Maine
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us