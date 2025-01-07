Maine police lieutenant critically injured in head-on crash Monday

A Maine police lieutenant was critically injured in a crash Monday, according to authorities.

The Buckfield Fire Department said in a social media post around 4:45 p.m. Monday that the Turner Fire Department responded to two major crashes in different areas of Turner Center Road. Traffic was reportedly seriously delayed or even at a standstill at times. Authorities said a medical helicopter was called to the scene of one of the crashes, and urged motorists to avoid the area.

Both Turner and Buckfield are located just outside the Lewiston-Auburn area.

In a Facebook post Tuesday morning, Monmouth Police Chief Paul Ferland said that Montmouth Lt. Dana Wessling was involved in a head-on accident and was taken by medical helicopter to Maine Medical Center in Portland where he is in critical condition. Two others were reportedly injured in the same crash.

"Please keep Dana and his family in your thoughts and prayers," Ferland said. "I will update you further when I know more."

Several other Maine police and fire departments posted social media updates as well, offering thoughts and prayers for Wessling.

"Thinking of Lt Wessling of the Monmouth Police Department and his family after an accident earlier this evening. Keeping them in our thoughts and prayers and hoping for a full recovery," Waterville police said in a Facebook post.