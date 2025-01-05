Maine

Maine police looking for ‘at-risk' teen missing since Saturday night

13-year-old Madelyn "Ash" Fogg was last seen on Central Ave. in Limerick, Maine, state police say

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Maine State Police asking for public’s assistance locating Madelyn “Ash” Fogg, an at-risk missing teen who was last seen on Central Ave. in Limerick Saturday evening.
Police in Maine have asked for help finding an at-risk teen from Limerick, who was reported missing Saturday night.

Maine State Police say 13-year-old Madelyn "Ash" Fogg was last seen on Central Ave. in Limerick around 8 p.m. wearing a black long-sleeve pajama shirt and pants.

The missing teen is described as about 5'2" tall and 100 pounds with blue eyes and black/multicolored dyed hair.

Anyone with information is urged to contact state police at 207-624-7076.

