Maine police looking for ‘at-risk' teen missing since Saturday night

Police in Maine have asked for help finding an at-risk teen from Limerick, who was reported missing Saturday night.
Maine State Police say 13-year-old Madelyn "Ash" Fogg was last seen on Central Ave. in Limerick around 8 p.m. wearing a black long-sleeve pajama shirt and pants.
The missing teen is described as about 5'2" tall and 100 pounds with blue eyes and black/multicolored dyed hair.
Anyone with information is urged to contact state police at 207-624-7076.
