Maine

Manhunt on for wanted man in Maine; police warn not to approach him

Anyone who sees Garrett Littlefield is urged to call 911 and not approach him, according to Maine State Police

By Asher Klein

Garrett Littlefield, a wanted man who was the subject of a large search in Maine on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024.
Maine State Police

Police in Maine are hunting for a wanted man last seen crashing a stolen pickup truck in Casco, authorities said Thursday.

Garrett Littlefield, a 33-year-old from Alfred who is wanted over multiple felonies, has been evading police all day, according to Maine State Police.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

They said he was last seen crashing a blue 2014 Ford F-150 off Route 121 near Hemlock Lane in Casco, near the border with Raymond, which is north of Sebago Lake.

Anyone who sees Littlefield is urged to call 911 and not approach him, according to police.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

They didn't share more information, including what felonies Littlefield is alleged to have committed.

More Maine news

Maine 8 hours ago

Trump calls Maine Gov. Janet Mills a man in mistake-riddled call to supporters

Maine Oct 9

Here's how ranked choice voting works in Maine

Maine Oct 9

Firefighters still on hand over a week after start of trash fire in Maine

This article tagged under:

Maine
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us