Manhunt on for wanted man in Maine; police warn not to approach him

Police in Maine are hunting for a wanted man last seen crashing a stolen pickup truck in Casco, authorities said Thursday.

Garrett Littlefield, a 33-year-old from Alfred who is wanted over multiple felonies, has been evading police all day, according to Maine State Police.

They said he was last seen crashing a blue 2014 Ford F-150 off Route 121 near Hemlock Lane in Casco, near the border with Raymond, which is north of Sebago Lake.

Anyone who sees Littlefield is urged to call 911 and not approach him, according to police.

They didn't share more information, including what felonies Littlefield is alleged to have committed.