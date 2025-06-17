Ecuadoran man drowns when canoe flips over on Maine pond, officials say

A man died after his canoe capsized in a Maine pond on Saturday morning, officials said.

Pedro Quizhpi, a 50-year-old from Ecuador, was pulled from the water of Papoose Pond in Waterford and couldn't be revived, according to the Maine Game Wardens office.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Quizhpi had been in the canoe with another man when it flipped about 8:42 a.m., according to the office. His death isn't being treated as suspicious.

The other man in the canoe told investigators that people in other canoes helped bring them to shore after their boat unexpectedly flipped while they were out on the pond, officials said. Those other people left — in an attempt to track them down, they sent out a bulletin describing two vehicles, one of which was pulled over in Scarborough, but investigators found that the people inside hadn't witnessed the drowning.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Scarborough police, announcing they'd pulled over a vehicle carrying eight people in the Waterford investigation, initially referred to the death under investigation as suspicious.

But the Maine Warden Service said it was being treated only as a recreational boating fatality. They noted that there were two flotation devices in the canoe when it turned over, but the men inside weren't wearing them.