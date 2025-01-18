Maine

Man dies in propane tank explosion in northern Maine

Propane torches are being investigated in the death of Kerry Holmes in Molunkus, the Maine Fire Marshal's Office said

By Asher Klein

NBC 5 News

A man died in an explosion at his home in Molunkus, Maine, Friday afternoon, fire officials said.

Kerry Holmes, 66, is believed to have died in a propane torch incident about 3 p.m. on Aroostock Road, the Maine Fire Marshal's Office said.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The explosion took place after a propane torch Holmes was using to thaw a commercial truck's frozen water tank went out, leading to the build-up of propane gas around the tank, officials said. It's believed a second torch ignited the explosion.

First responders pronounced Holmes dead at the scene, officials said. The investigation was ongoing as of Friday night.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Molunkus is a small town about an hour north of Bangor.

More Maine news

Maine 1 hour ago

Deadly house fire under investigation in Lebanon, Maine

Lewiston, Maine mass shootings Jan 17

Lewiston shooting survivors, struggling with financial losses, say they feel forgotten

Animals and Wildlife Jan 16

Over 75 right whales – 20% of endangered population – spotted off Maine coast

This article tagged under:

Maine
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us