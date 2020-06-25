Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Maine Says Beachgoers Need to Stay Away From Plover Nests

The eggs and nests of endangered piping plovers have been harmed this season

PIPING PLOVERS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

Maine wildlife managers said the chicks and eggs of endangered piping plovers have been harmed several times this season, and beachgoers need to be mindful of the rare birds.

The shorebirds nest on sandy beaches in southern Maine. The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife said beachgoers can help by keeping dogs on leashes and keeping a close eye on their children.

The birds can be hard to see on beaches because of their coloration. Some of their nesting areas are marked, but not all.

Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBCLX Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us