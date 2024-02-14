Maine sheriff's deputy shot in the leg; suspect arrested after starting fire in home

A Maine sheriff's deputy is recovering in the hospital after he was shot in the leg while responding to a disturbance in Minot early Wednesday morning.

Minot, a town with about 2,500 residents, is located in Androscoggin County, on the outskirts of Lewiston.

According to state police, the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Department received a complaint of a disturbance at a residence on Woodman Hill Road in Minot shortly after 4 a.m. Wednesday. Deputies responded and during an ensuing altercation a sheriff's deputy was shot in the leg by a male suspect.

The deputy, whose name has not been released, was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, where he will undergo surgery. He is expected to survive, state police said.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Following the altercation, state police said a fire was started at the residence. Crews from several area fire departments responded to put out the fire.

The male suspect is now in custody, and state police said there is no threat to the public. His name has not been released.

The town said in a Facebook post on Wednesday morning that given the situation on Woodman Road, the town offices would be delaying opening until 10 a.m. Regional School District 16, which includes Minot, also said buses might be late to pick up some students due to road closures that were in place.

State police and State Fire Marshal investigators will be working on the scene throughout the morning, collecting evidence and conducting interviews.