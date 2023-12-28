Murder suspect sought after death at Maine liquor store

Police in Maine are looking for a murder suspect after a worker was found dead at a Waterville liquor store.

An employee at Damon's Beverage on Jefferson Street reported finding the body of a coworker at the business shortly after 4:30 a.m. Thursday, according to state police.

Investigators are looking for 20-year-old Spirdal Hubiak of Waterville, an employee of the store. While state police referred to him as a person of interest, they said a warrant has been issued for his arrest on a murder charge.

The victim's name was not released Thursday. An autopsy was expected to be conducted Friday.

Hubiak is driving a black 2010 Ford Taurus with Maine plates reading "4666ZR," police said. He is believed to have left the state.

Police said earlier that the person they were seeking was "possibly armed."

Anyone with information is asked to call 207-624-7076 or 207-680-4700.

Damon's Beverage said in a Facebook post around 6 a.m. Thursday that they would be closed until further notice "Due to an emergency."