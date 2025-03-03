Maine State Police investigating death in Norridgewock

Maine State Police are investigating a death in Norridgewock, NBC affiliate NEWS CENTER Maine reports.

The person died on Saturday, according to State Police spokesperson Shannon Moss. Investigators said there is no danger to the public, but declined to release any additional details.

The Attorney General's Office will provide any additional information.

Norridgewock is a town in Somerset County with a population around 3,200.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.