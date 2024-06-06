Maine

Maine state trooper rear-ended by sleeping driver on I-95

The trooper was hospitalized but has since been released

By Marc Fortier

Maine State Police

A Maine State Police trooper was hospitalized Wednesday after his cruiser was struck by another driver who had fallen asleep at the wheel on Interstate 95.

State police said Corporal Garret Booth was driving north on I-95 in Sidney around 11 p.m. Wednesday when a 2019 Kia Optima driven by 34-year-old Keishaunna Tavares, of San Diego, California, fell asleep. Her foot pressed on the gas and her vehicle began to speed up, rear-ending the trooper's cruiser at a high rate of speed.

Booth suffered an arm injury and was taken to Maine General Medical Center in Augusta for evaluation and later released.

Tavares was not injured, but was issued a citation for failing to maintain control of her car.

Both vehicles were damaged in the collision and had to be towed from the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

