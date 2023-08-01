Maine teen dies in Jeep rollover crash, several other minors injured

A Maine teen is dead and several others are injured following a rollover crash Monday night in Baileyville.

The Maine Department of Public Safety said troopers responded to a motor vehicle crash on Grand Falls Road around 10 p.m., NBC10 Boston affiliate News Center Maine reported.

A preliminary investigation revealed a 17-year-old lost control of the Jeep Liberty he was driving at a high rate of speed, causing the vehicle to go off the road where it struck a large culvert and rolled over, officials said. The Jeep reportedly came to a stop on its roof in about three feet of water.

A 15-year-old passenger was ejected from the Jeep during the crash and was pinned under the vehicle, News Center Maine reported. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were a total of six minors reportedly involved in the crash. All remaining passengers were taken to Calais Community Hospital for treatment of minor injuries, officials said.

According to News Center Maine, speed and alcohol are reportedly being considered as factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.

State police were assisted on scene by the Washington County Sheriff's Department, US Border Patrol, Tribal Warden Service and the Baileyville Fire Department.