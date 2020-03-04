Local
Maine

Maine to Take Final Comments on Belfast Salmon Farm Proposal

39012204salm_20010810_00745.jpg
Getty Images

Maine officials are taking the final comments on a proposal to build a large, land-based salmon farm in Belfast.

Nordic Aquafarms of Norway wants to build the facility, which would produce tens of millions of pounds of salmon per year.

The Maine Department of Marine Resources hosted a public hearing about the proposal on Monday night, and the state is taking comments on it until March 12. The proposal has been contentious in the community because of the scope of the project, which would use tanks to grow the fish.

This article tagged under:

Maine
