2 toddlers rescued hours after going missing from their Maine yard

Two young children were found safe in the Maine woods about three hours after they wandered away from their yard on Wednesday, authorities said.

The kids, 2 and 3 years old, were playing with their older brother at a home on Number 6 Road in Phillips, a town about 30 miles from the border of northern New Hampshire. The brother told his parents they were missing, and they quickly called for help when they couldn't find the children, according to a statement from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife.

A dozen Maine game wardens searched with police dogs, on ATVs and by air, and a K9 named Storm and Warden Chad Robertson eventually found the missing kids huddled in a heavily wooded area about half a mile from the home, officials said.

"The effort, expertise, and dedication of Warden Robertson and K9 Storm prevented a long night alone in the woods for the children, and a long night of worry for their family. Being able to bring loved ones home safe and sound is the biggest reward for doing what they do," the statement said.

The agency shared images of the children being carried back to their family, one child wrapped in a towel.