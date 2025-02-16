Maine

Maine Turnpike northbound shut down due to multi-vehicle crash

There was no immediate word on injuries

By Marc Fortier

WJAR

The Maine Turnpike northbound in York is shut down due to a multiple vehicle crash, state police said.

State police sent an alert about the crash at 5:30 p.m., saying traffic is being diverted off the Kittery rest area exit. There was no immediate word on injuries.

They said updates will be released as they become available.

