Maine Turnpike northbound shut down due to multi-vehicle crash

The Maine Turnpike northbound in York is shut down due to a multiple vehicle crash, state police said.

State police sent an alert about the crash at 5:30 p.m., saying traffic is being diverted off the Kittery rest area exit. There was no immediate word on injuries.

A multi-vehicle crash going northbound on the Turnpike at mile marker 4 in York has shut down the northbound lanes. Traffic is being diverted off the Kittery Rest Area Exit currently.



— Maine State Police (@MEStatePolice) February 16, 2025

They said updates will be released as they become available.