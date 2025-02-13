Maine Turnpike shut down in both directions due to serious crash

The Maine Turnpike was shut down in both directions on Thursday morning due to a serious crash.

State police said in a social media post just before 8 a.m. that the highway at mile marker 14 between York and Wells had been completely shut down due to the crash. Traffic is being diverted off Exit 19 in Wells.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area, and drive with caution.

A state police spokesperson said in an email that troopers are still on scene but they expect to have more information shortly.