Maine

Maine Turnpike shut down in both directions due to serious crash

By Marc Fortier

Evening_Forecast_for_March_26_1200x675_1195272259756.jpg
Maine State Police

The Maine Turnpike was shut down in both directions on Thursday morning due to a serious crash.

State police said in a social media post just before 8 a.m. that the highway at mile marker 14 between York and Wells had been completely shut down due to the crash. Traffic is being diverted off Exit 19 in Wells.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area, and drive with caution.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

A state police spokesperson said in an email that troopers are still on scene but they expect to have more information shortly.

This article tagged under:

Maine
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us