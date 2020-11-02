Maine Warden Service Finds Body of Missing Capsized Kayaker

The Maine Warden Service said a dive team recovered the body of a kayaker from New York who is presumed to have drowned after going missing in Bryant Pond.

The warden service said Yohanna Milad Israel Rizk, 28, of New York City, was kayaking on the rural Maine pond on Sunday when the kayak flipped. The service said Rizk was not wearing a life jacket and didn't know how to swim.

Friends attempted to rescue Rizk but were not successful, the service said. The warden service and local responders attempted to find Rizk on Sunday but did not succeed and resumed on Monday.

His body was found Monday in 40 feet of water, the service told the Sun Journal.