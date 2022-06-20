Maine Woman, 35, Killed in Hit-and-Run at Acadia National Park

A Maine woman died in a hit-and-run crash over the weekend at Acadia National Park, state police announced.

Thirty-five-year-old Nicole Mokeme, of South Portland, was struck on the campus of the Schoodic Education and Research Center sometime between late Saturday and early Sunday.

State police investigating Mokeme's death are asking for the public's help locating a vehicle that may have been involved. It is described as a 2016, black BMW X3 SUV with Maine license plates 5614WM.

#NEW: Friends of Nicole Mokeme are remembering her bright spirit and demanding answers after police say she was killed in a hit-and-run in Acadia Nat'l Park over the weekend. They are still looking for the driver. @NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/uLylaQQCpp — Zach Blanchard (@ZachBlanchard) June 21, 2022

According to police, the vehicle is registered to Raymond Lester, 35, of Portland, and may have front-end or undercarriage damage.

Anyone who sees this vehicle should not approach it but immediately call state police at 207-973-9700.

This is believed to be an isolated incident, with no ongoing risk to the public, state police said.

State police, with assistance from the National Park Service, continue to investigate.