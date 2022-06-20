Local

Maine State Police

Maine Woman, 35, Killed in Hit-and-Run at Acadia National Park

Nicole Mokeme, of South Portland, was killed over the weekend when a car struck her at Acadia National Park, Maine State Police said

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

This file photo shows Cadillac Mountain on Mount Desert Island in Acadia National Park, Maine.
Karla Ann Cote/NurPhoto via Getty Images, File

A Maine woman died in a hit-and-run crash over the weekend at Acadia National Park, state police announced.

Thirty-five-year-old Nicole Mokeme, of South Portland, was struck on the campus of the Schoodic Education and Research Center sometime between late Saturday and early Sunday.

State police investigating Mokeme's death are asking for the public's help locating a vehicle that may have been involved. It is described as a 2016, black BMW X3 SUV with Maine license plates 5614WM.

According to police, the vehicle is registered to Raymond Lester, 35, of Portland, and may have front-end or undercarriage damage.

Anyone who sees this vehicle should not approach it but immediately call state police at 207-973-9700.

This is believed to be an isolated incident, with no ongoing risk to the public, state police said.

State police, with assistance from the National Park Service, continue to investigate.

