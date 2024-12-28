Maine woman accused of killing teen to undergo evaluation on judge's orders

A Sidney, Maine woman accused of killing a 14-year-old boy was ordered by a judge to undergo psychological evaluation during her first court appearance, according to News Center Maine.

39-year-old Megan McDonald was charged with murder after a teenager was found outside her home on December 20.

The teen's identity has not been released.

The evaluation is expected to be completed before McDonald has the opportunity to enter a plea.

According to the state medical examiner's office, the teen died of asphyxiation, manual strangulation, and sharp force injury.

"The whole neighborhood couldn't believe it, and I still don't believe it," he shared. "I hadn't seen her for about five or six weeks, but she was very friendly. I have a sickness, and she asked me if I needed some help. She was super." said Raymond Blante, who lives down the road from McDonald's home in Sidney.

She is scheduled to appear in court again on Feb. 3.