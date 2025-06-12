Maine woman charged in sister's shooting death

A Maine woman has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of her sister earlier this year.

Maine State Police said they arrested 69-year-old Bonnie Coombs, of Garland, on Wednesday night in connection with the April homicide of her sister, 78-year-old Velma Withee, of Hartland.

The arrest stems from an incident on April 12, when the Somerset County Sheriff's Office requested assistance from state police after they found a woman dead in a residence on Keenand Road in Hartland.

An autopsy conducted back in April determined the manner of death to be homicide and the cause of death to be gunshot wounds.

Following her arrest, Coombs was taken to Somerset County Jail, where she is being held without bail.

State police said that their investigation remains active and ongoing, and no further details will be released at this time.