Maine

Maine woman charged in sister's shooting death

An autopsy conducted back in April determined the manner of death to be homicide and the cause of death to be gunshot wounds.

By Marc Fortier

WJAR

A Maine woman has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of her sister earlier this year.

Maine State Police said they arrested 69-year-old Bonnie Coombs, of Garland, on Wednesday night in connection with the April homicide of her sister, 78-year-old Velma Withee, of Hartland.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The arrest stems from an incident on April 12, when the Somerset County Sheriff's Office requested assistance from state police after they found a woman dead in a residence on Keenand Road in Hartland.

An autopsy conducted back in April determined the manner of death to be homicide and the cause of death to be gunshot wounds.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Following her arrest, Coombs was taken to Somerset County Jail, where she is being held without bail.

State police said that their investigation remains active and ongoing, and no further details will be released at this time.

More Maine stories

Maine Jun 9

Investigation underway after fire damages historic home in Maine

missing person Jun 6

Brother shares tribute to father and daughter who died hiking Maine's Katahdin

This article tagged under:

Maine
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us