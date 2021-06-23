Local

Maine Woman Charged With Murder in 3-Year-Old Son's Death

Jessica Williams, 35, was taken into custody Wednesday and charged with murder in the death of her child, Maddox Williams.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A Maine mother has been arrested in connection with the death of her 3-year-old son, officials said.

Jessica Williams, 35, was taken into custody Wednesday and charged with murder in the death of her child, Maddox Williams, according to a press release from the state's Department of Public Safety.

The toddler died on Sunday after his mom and grandma brought him to Waldo General Hospital in Belfast.

Authorities did not say how the boy died, but his death has been ruled a homicide by the state medical examiner.

Williams was arrested at her mom's Stockton Springs home and taken to Waldo County Jail. It's unclear if she has obtained an attorney who can speak on her behalf.

Detectives have been conducting interviews and investigating the circumstances of the boy’s death since Sunday. The investigation is ongoing.

