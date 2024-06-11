Maine

Maine woman critically injured in fiery crash

Jennifer Archie, 38, of Bangor, was thrown from her car after it struck a telephone pole

By Marc Fortier

News Center Maine

A 38-year-old Maine woman was critically injured Tuesday morning when she lost control of the car she was driving and struck a telephone pole, causing the car to catch fire.

State police said they responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Avenue Road in Levant around 9:30 a.m. Their initial investigation indicates that Jennifer Archie, of Bar Harbor, was driving westbound when she lost control of her 2010 Toyota Corolla.

The car struck a telephone pole and burst into flames, and Archie was ejected from the vehicle. Police said they do not know at this time if she was wearing a seatbelt.

Archie was taken by ambulance to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Avenue Road was shut down for several hours, but has since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation, but police said speed appears to be a factor.

