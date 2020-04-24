Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Maine

Maine Woman Recovering After Rabid Fox Attack

By Dustin Wlodkowski

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Maine mom of two is recovering at home after being attacked by a rabid fox.

Thursday morning, Eliza Watson was gardening in her yard when she saw the animal come out of the woods.

Unlike healthier foxes she’s seen poke around the chicken and goat pens at her home, this fox was “really scraggly,” she said.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

coronavirus 10 mins ago

New Round of US Small Business Loans May Be Too Late for Some

coronavirus 42 mins ago

Mass. Hits Major Coronavirus Milestones: Death Toll Tops 2,500, Total Cases Top 50,000

After she moved towards it -- worried it would go near her five-year-old son who had also been outside -- the fox charged at Watson, beginning a 45-minute ordeal that ended with Watson shoving the fox in a turkey fryer after trying to strangle it.

“I saw the lid and was like here we go!” she said.

As soon as the fox was under the cover, Watson called her husband to come home from work and 9-1-1 which brought game wardens and an ambulance to her house, so she could leave to get rabies shots at a hospital.

“I was using all my strength to keep the lid on this pot, it’s a pretty big pot,” she said.  “My muscles were angry.”

After the initial adrenaline rush subsided, Watson characterized the ambulance trip as a stress reliever because she had been working from home for several weeks because of the ongoing pandemic.

“Part of me was like wow, this is like the most relaxing moment I’ve had in the last weeks,” she said.

Friday, Watson says she was informed by the State of Maine that the fox had tested positive for rabies.

She’s expected to fully recover from injuries to her hands.

The turkey fryer had to be disposed of because of contamination concerns.  

This article tagged under:

Maine
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBCLX Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us