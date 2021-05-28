Maine Woman Who Disappeared in NYC Is Found Safe, Police Say

A woman from Falmouth, Maine, who was reported missing on Tuesday has been found safe in New York City, police said Friday.

New York City and Falmouth police had been working together to try to find 29-year-old Christine Hammontree, who had last been seen in Times Square early Monday morning.

Hammontree hadn't been heard from for days after getting into an SUV near a Times Square McDonald's early Monday morning, but she was found safe and in good health, according to the Falmouth Police Department.

She was being taken to the hospital as a precaution, according to two police officials, senior law enforcement officials told NBC New York. They said she had been out drinking in the city for a few days and took an Uber to a hostel in Queens. No foul play is suspected.

Earlier Friday, Falmouth police released new pictures that were captured from surveillance video showing Hammontree in the McDonalds.

Her parents, with whom she was living in Falmouth after moving out of the city, hadn't heard from her. They reported their daughter missing in Maine on Tuesday, then traveled to the city to search for her.

“We’ve been working with the [NYPD], we’ve been working with the Falmouth police,” Judy Hammontree said before her daughter was found.

She said that she and her husband were making their way through Times Square and Long Island City, the Queens neighborhood where her daughter had previously lived, with pictures of Christine to find out if anyone had seen her.

Earlier in the day, her mother said she feared her daughter could be in "grave danger," but that does not appear to have been the case.

Falmouth police said that media attention over Hammontree's case helped generate "noteworthy tips that helped steer the investigation to a successful resolution."