Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Maine Digs Out

Mainers Dig Out After Two-Day Storm

The storm dumped more than 14 inches of snow in Gorham and 12 inches in Portland

By Dustin Wlodkowski

By Dustin Wlodkowski

NECN

After a two-day storm that moved through the region, residents in Maine are now digging out of a snowy mess.

The storm dumped more than 14 inches of snow in Gorham and 12 inches in Portland, clogging roads across the city.

The impact from the storm that began Sunday night was felt heavily with state offices closing early Monday and completely on Tuesday.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

drunken driving 19 mins ago

Teen Fighting for Life After Alleged OUI Crash That Killed Her Friend

missing boy 2 hours ago

Body of Boy Missing Since Weekend Recovered in Mass. River: DA

In her order for the closure, Maine Gov. Janet Mills also asked motorists to "avoid driving if possible."

Portland City Hall opened at 10 a.m. Tuesday, two hours late, and a city-wide parking ban was expected to begin at 10 p.m. Tuesday and run through 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Because of New Year's Eve celebrations, city officials said they would not begin towing vehicles until after 2 a.m.

As the storm winded down Tuesday morning, residents began shoveling out their driveways and walkways.

"It's a good workout at least," said Portland Shelly Gibson.

She added that she's lucky she lives in the city and can walk to places to celebrate New Year's Eve.

Many businesses undeterred by the flakes said customers have been and will show up despite the snow.

John McLaughlin, Wine Manager for Bow Street Beverage in Portland, says customers have been coming in to buy lots of beer, wine and gin, a particularly trendy spirit for 2020 along with a pink lemonade flavored vodka called Pink Whitney.

"It just goes out immediately," McLaughlin said. "I don't think the weather's going to impact us very much at all."

As of Tuesday afternoon, with some speed restrictions on some northern parts of the Maine Turnpike, highway officials were continuing to urge drivers to use caution.

This article tagged under:

Maine Digs OutMainesnowNew Year's Evestorm
Local Uniquely Boston Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Auto Scene Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink The Scene
Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us