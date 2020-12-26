Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Weather

Maine's Christmas Storm Spares Most of the Power Grid

Central Maine Power, the state's largest power company, said Saturday that less than a thousand people remained without power.

By The Associated Press

NECN

Utility crews in Maine spent the morning attending to power outages caused by a Christmas storm that didn't cause as much disruption as had been feared.

Forecasts called for heavy wind and rained, which arrived on Friday. However, the storm failed to match the havoc caused by previous storms this year that knocked power out for tens of thousands of people.

Central Maine Power, the state's largest power company, said Saturday that less than a thousand people remained without power. Most of those were in Waldo County. Cumberland County, the largest in the state, had less than 100 outages.

Forecasts called for calmer weather on Saturday and Sunday in Maine and coastal New Hampshire.

Massachusetts 11 hours ago

Push on to Release Inmates, Other COVID Developments in New England

Christmas storm 14 hours ago

Christmas Storm Causes Damage, Power Outages Across Mass.

This article tagged under:

WeatherMainestorm damage
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us