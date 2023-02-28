Maine's Ogunquit Beach Rated One of the Top 10 in America

Does the snow have you dreaming of a beach vacation? Well good news - a New England location has made a list of the best beaches in the country.

Ogunquit Beach in Ogunquit beach has been ranked among the top 10 beaches in the country, according to the Tripadvisor 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards.

"This beach is impeccably clean, and has a smooth, sandy floor," the Tripadvisor listing reads. "At low tide the beach is probably the widest beach ever. At high tide you can walk out hundreds of feet and still be only waist high."

Tripadvisor bases the ratings on an analysis of traveler reviews. Ogunquit Beach came in ninth on the list of US destinations - the only spot in the northeast to make the list, which was mostly dominated by warmer locales. The top 10 beaches are listed below.

"Whether you're looking to pack a windbreaker or a swimsuit, our list has something for a wide range of travelers—and it might even convince the most ardent beach skeptics to embrace some time on the sand," Sarah Firshein, head of editorial at Tripadvisor, said.

It's not the first time the Ogunquit area has made it into national rankings, and one of its more recent accolades makes it clear you don't need beach weather to all it has to offer. Late last year, Travel + Leisure ranked it in 2022 as the second-best "Christmas Town" in the U.S.