Major Boston-Area Wedding, Events Venue Announces It Will Close in 2023

One of the best-known event venues in the Greater Boston area will be shutting down next year.

According to multiple sources (including a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page), Lombardo's in Randolph is going to be closing its doors, with a Facebook post from the place saying the following:

We are now at a point where the business is evolving and changing and with that, we announce Lombardo’s in Randolph will be closing next year, effective September 2023....With change comes opportunity. We are focused on creating the next chapter for our family's business centered around hospitality and creating memorable experiences.

Lombardo's, which first opened nearly 60 years ago, traces its roots to a butcher shop in East Boston nearly 100 years back, with the Lombardo family subsequently opening a supermarket in Eastie in the 1950s before eventually opening event venues in East Boston and, later, Randolph, where its sole function hall remains.

The address for Lombardo's is 6 Billings Street, Randolph, MA, 02368. Its website is at https://www.lombardos.com/