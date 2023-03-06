‘Major Breakthrough' to Be Announced in Unsolved Homicide of ‘Granby Girl' in Western Mass.

A major breakthrough in an unsolved homicide out of western Massachusetts is expected to be announced during a news conference Monday morning.

The unsolved homicide dates back to 1978, when the remains of a woman were found on a logging road off Amherst Street in Granby. The woman became known as the "Granby Girl" and was buried in a cemetery with a headstone reading "Unknown," according to the Northwestern District Attorney's Office.

Several officials are expected to speak with news media Monday morning at the Granby police station, to announce the major development, including Northwestern District Attorney David E. Sullivan, First Assistant District Attorney Steven E. Gagne and Granby Police Chief Kevin O’Grady.

