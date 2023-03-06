Local

Granby

‘Major Breakthrough' to Be Announced in Unsolved Homicide of ‘Granby Girl' in Western Mass.

The murder has gone unsolved since 1978

By Matt Fortin

A major breakthrough in an unsolved homicide out of western Massachusetts is expected to be announced during a news conference Monday morning.

The unsolved homicide dates back to 1978, when the remains of a woman were found on a logging road off Amherst Street in Granby. The woman became known as the "Granby Girl" and was buried in a cemetery with a headstone reading "Unknown," according to the Northwestern District Attorney's Office.

Several officials are expected to speak with news media Monday morning at the Granby police station, to announce the major development, including Northwestern District Attorney David E. Sullivan, First Assistant District Attorney Steven E. Gagne and Granby Police Chief Kevin O’Grady.

Check back with this story for updates as the announcement is made Monday morning at 10:30.

