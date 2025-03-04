Major crash closes all lanes on I-195 west near Rhode Island-Massachusetts line

A major crash has shut down all westbound lanes on Interstate 195 near the Rhode Island-Massachusetts line on Tuesday morning.

The crash was reported just before 9 a.m. in the area of Exit 2, the Broadway and East Providence exit, according to Rhode Island State Police.

All lanes of 195 West near the RI/ MA line are closed due to a serious accident. Please seek alternate routes. #AlwaysThere pic.twitter.com/4jx4k3l6az — RI State Police (@RIStatePolice) March 4, 2025

It was not immediately clear how many vehicles were involved in the crash or if anyone was injured. Traffic cameras showed dozens of emergency vehicles and multiple ambulances at the scene.

Eastbound traffic was also backed up to East Shore Expressway and motorists are being advised to seek alternate routes.

Crash, All Travel Lanes blocked on I-195 WB before Exit 2 (Broadway/East Providence) in East Providence — RIDOTNews (@RIDOTNews) March 4, 2025

Traffic alert:



I-195 eastbound in East Providence is backed up to the East Shore Expressway due to a vehicular accident.



Seek alternate routes. — RIDOTNews (@RIDOTNews) March 4, 2025

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation also issued an alert on X, saying the crash is actually in Seekonk at Exit 1. They said traffic is being detoured at Exit 1 and delays should be expected.