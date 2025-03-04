Rhode Island

Major crash closes all lanes on I-195 west near Rhode Island-Massachusetts line

There was no immediate word on injuries

By Marc Fortier

Rhode Island Department of Transportation

A major crash has shut down all westbound lanes on Interstate 195 near the Rhode Island-Massachusetts line on Tuesday morning.

The crash was reported just before 9 a.m. in the area of Exit 2, the Broadway and East Providence exit, according to Rhode Island State Police.

It was not immediately clear how many vehicles were involved in the crash or if anyone was injured. Traffic cameras showed dozens of emergency vehicles and multiple ambulances at the scene.

Eastbound traffic was also backed up to East Shore Expressway and motorists are being advised to seek alternate routes.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation also issued an alert on X, saying the crash is actually in Seekonk at Exit 1. They said traffic is being detoured at Exit 1 and delays should be expected.

