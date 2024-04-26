Maine

Major crash shuts I-95 in Wells, Maine, police say

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt in the crash or what caused it

By Asher Klein

The southbound side of the Maine Turnpike was closed in Wells on Friday after a pileup car crash, authorities said.

The crash on Interstate 95 took place just before Exit 19, and prompted authorities to divert traffic at Exit 25, according to Maine State Police.

They urged people to avoid the area.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt in the crash or what caused it.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.

