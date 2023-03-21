Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Winchester

Significant Damage After Car Slams Into Winchester Home

By Mark Garfinkel and Matt Fortin

NBC10 Boston

Major damage was left behind after a car apparently crashed into the front of a house in Winchester, Massachusetts.

A photo captured at the scene on Harvard Street showed the roof over the home's front porch was taken down, and a dark-colored sedan still sitting in the front lawn.

Fire officials said there were no injuries reported.

Details are still limited in this developing story.

This article tagged under:

Winchester
