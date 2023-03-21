Significant Damage After Car Slams Into Winchester Home

Major damage was left behind after a car apparently crashed into the front of a house in Winchester, Massachusetts.

Close call in #Winchester this AM. A driver backed into the front of this house. He says he lost control and felt the accelerator pedal get stuck. He slammed his car through a fence and crashed into a front porch. He and the homeowner are fine. Hear from both at 11 @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/z2VneqNgwj — Oscar Margáin (@OscarJournalist) March 21, 2023

A photo captured at the scene on Harvard Street showed the roof over the home's front porch was taken down, and a dark-colored sedan still sitting in the front lawn.

Update to car crashing into home on Harvard St. in Winchester. Winchester Fire dept. says no injuries. 📸@pictureboston pic.twitter.com/nBVHUUo33Q — NBC10 Boston (@NBC10Boston) March 21, 2023

Fire officials said there were no injuries reported.

Details are still limited in this developing story.