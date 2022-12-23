Major Flooding Up New England's Coast as Storm Brings Walloping Waves

From Connecticut up to Maine, high tides and a powerful storm surge brought coastal flooding Friday, shutting down major roads.

Friday's storm was bringing a potent mix of powerful winds -- in some places reaching hurricane force -- and heavy rain.

Stretches of Rhode Island's Atlantic coast were seeing heavy flooding. Providence engaged its hurricane barrier in response to the high water, while several other cities, including Narragansett and Portsmouth, closed streets that were being flooded by the storm.

High water at the Providence Hurricane Barrier, which is closed.https://t.co/7jY429r5q6 pic.twitter.com/uElxJU4zr1 — NBC 10 WJAR (@NBC10) December 23, 2022

🚨 Traffic Advisory 🚨



Please avoid Park Ave until further notice. @RIDOTNews currently has Park Ave at Aquidneck Ave blocked, Boyd’s Ln at Norseman Drive blocked and Park Ave at Schultzy’s blocked.



If you need to get in, or get out of Island Park, please use the Hummocks End pic.twitter.com/4m2K8jzZIv — Portsmouth Police RI (@PortsmouthPDRI) December 23, 2022

In the Boston area, a stretch of Winthrop Parkway in Revere was closed as a floodgate was engaged, the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation said.

Massachusetts State Police warned of closures along the North Shore, including in Lynn and the Nahant Causway

@MassDCR has issued the following winter storm update for Winthrop Parkway in Revere: pic.twitter.com/5etSSFNZEZ — MassDCR (@MassDCR) December 23, 2022

Numerous coastal roadways in Troop A are closed due to flooding, including the Nahant Causeway, the Lynnway at Market St, and Lynn Shore Drive at the Swampscott line. #MATraffic — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) December 23, 2022

And in Boston itself, Savin Hill/Malibu Beach was completely covered with water.

Morrissey Boulevard shut down shut down. Lots of water everywhere. #NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/IcaRkqBAY0 — John Moroney NBC10 Boston (@JohnNBCBoston) December 23, 2022

In Portland, Maine, streets flooded and docks rose to the level of their piers. The National Weather Service issued a rare hurricane-force wind warning for parts of the southeastern Maine coast Friday morning.

A little hard to see because of the rain into the camera but the Casablanca is floating almost level with the deck at Porthole pic.twitter.com/e95jRmTkiu — Dustin Wlodkowski NBC10 Boston (@DUSTINnbcboston) December 23, 2022

A shot that captures this storm as it sweeps into Portland- rising sea water on the city’s waterfront flooding a pier in front of a lobster trap tree pic.twitter.com/mBtYAFxyj2 — Dustin Wlodkowski NBC10 Boston (@DUSTINnbcboston) December 23, 2022

Further south, there was moderate flooding in parts of Stonington, Connecticut. The New York City area saw flooding as well.

Power outages were being reported statewide in Massachusetts Friday morning as a major storm slammed the area.

Inland flooding was possible amid all the rain as well, with downpours putting some rivers at risk of overflowing their banks.

What's driving all this flooding? A mass of cold air that's been unleashed from the Great Plains and has manifested into an immense storm. After it passes and as the wind dies down, temperatures will plummet.