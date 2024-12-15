Major MBTA bus route changes begin on Sunday

The MBTA is beginning phase 1 of their bus route re-design on Sunday.

This project's purpose is to improve efficiency and frequency on six bus routes in the areas of East Boston, Chelsea, Somerville, Everett, Malden, Cambridge, Allston and Brighton.

Service will change on the following routes:

Route 86

Route 104

Route 109

Route 110

Route 116

Route 117

Routes 104, 109, 110, and 116 will become "Frequent Bus Routes" expected to arrive every 15 minutes during service hours.

You can find all the information on phase 1 of the project here.