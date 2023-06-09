Fatal crash involving motorcycle under investigation in Salem

One person died during a crash overnight in Salem, Massachusetts, that involved a motorcycle, according to police in the North Shore city.

Police in Salem were called to the crash on Highland Avenue just after 11 p.m. Officers have confirmed one fatality in the crash.

The Salem Police Department said around 1 a.m. that it had Highland Avenue at Barnes Road shut down. At that time, the police department was waiting for the Massachusetts State Police Crash Reconstruction Unit to complete an initial investigation on scene.

Additional details were not immediately available. An investigation is ongoing.