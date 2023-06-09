Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
SALEM

Fatal crash involving motorcycle under investigation in Salem

By Matt Fortin

One person died during a crash overnight in Salem, Massachusetts, that involved a motorcycle, according to police in the North Shore city.

Police in Salem were called to the crash on Highland Avenue just after 11 p.m. Officers have confirmed one fatality in the crash.

The Salem Police Department said around 1 a.m. that it had Highland Avenue at Barnes Road shut down. At that time, the police department was waiting for the Massachusetts State Police Crash Reconstruction Unit to complete an initial investigation on scene.

Additional details were not immediately available. An investigation is ongoing.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

More Salem news

SALEM May 17

Salem Chooses New Mayor During Special Election

SALEM Apr 24

Coyotes Approaching People Walking Dogs in Salem, Mass., Police Warn

This article tagged under:

SALEM
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Health NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us