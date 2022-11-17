Possible Fetus or Infant in Freezer Prompts Police Investigation in South Boston

Police are investigating the possible discovery of a fetus or baby in a freezer at an apartment building in South Boston Thursday evening, officials say.

The building is on East Broadway near Medal of Honor Park.

NOW: Investigators are on the scene of the discovery of a “possible fetus or infant in a freezer” at a unit on E Broadway in South Boston, per the DA’s office. @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/zkPZr52csM — Kirsten Glavin (@kirstenglavin) November 17, 2022

More details weren't immediately available. Boston police have yet to say what they were investigating at the scene, where police have been for hours.

A Suffolk County District Attorney spokesman told NBC10 Boston the investigation centered around "a possible fetus or infant found in a freezer," but didn't have more details.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.