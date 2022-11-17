Local

South Boston

Possible Fetus or Infant in Freezer Prompts Police Investigation in South Boston

By Asher Klein and Kirsten Glavin

Police investigating the possible discovery of a fetus or infant in a freezer in South Boston on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022.
NBC10 Boston

Police are investigating the possible discovery of a fetus or baby in a freezer at an apartment building in South Boston Thursday evening, officials say.

The building is on East Broadway near Medal of Honor Park.

More details weren't immediately available. Boston police have yet to say what they were investigating at the scene, where police have been for hours.

A Suffolk County District Attorney spokesman told NBC10 Boston the investigation centered around "a possible fetus or infant found in a freezer," but didn't have more details.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.

