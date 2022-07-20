Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
MEDFORD

‘Major Power Outage' Reported in Medford Amid 90 Degree Temperatures

By Marc Fortier

power_outage_generic

National Grid is reporting a "major power outage" in Medford, Massachusetts, amid Wednesday's 90 degree temperatures, police said.

Medford police said the outage is centered on the North Medford/Fulton Heights area of the city.

National Grid is reportedly aware and is responding.

Power is expected to be restored anytime between 4 and 7 p.m., police said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency's power outage map shows that 2,378 customers were without power in Medford and 783 in neighboring Malden as of 3 p.m. About 3,500 customers in total are without power across the state.

This article tagged under:

MEDFORDMassachusettsMaldenNational Gridpower outage
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us