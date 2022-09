An apparent water main break has resulted in traffic impacts and considerable street flooding Friday morning in the Chinatown area of Boston.

Happening Now: A water main break is causing significant problems on Washington Street at Kneeland Street in #Boston. Developing story. 📸⁦@pictureboston⁩ pic.twitter.com/0w4HCLvOSr — NBC10 Boston (@NBC10Boston) September 16, 2022

The water main break is in the area of Lagrange Street and Washington Street, not far from the Chinatown T stop and Tufts Medical Center.

Photos from an NBC10 Boston crew on scene show heavy water flow on the streets in the area, as well as Boston police and fire on scene.

Additional information on the incident was not immediately available.