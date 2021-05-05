Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
South Boston

Major Water Main Break Floods South Boston Streets

Boston Water and Sewer Commission crews were excavating to repair a 12-inch main on Dorchester Street in South Boston

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

NBC Universal, Inc.

A major water main break in South Boston caused a mess Wednesday night when a large volume of water flowed into the area where Dorchester Street intersects with E. and W. Eighth streets.

The Boston Fire Department said it responded around 6:30 p.m. to investigate and secure affected buildings. Boston police, Eversource, Boston Inspectional Services and Boston Water and Sewer Commission (BWSC) also responded.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Video from the scene showed water flooding the streets, impacting at least 25 customers in the area.

BWSC crews were excavating to repair a 12-inch main on Dorchester Street.

The fire department said water and power has been turned off in the area of Dorchester Street while the crews are working.

Members from the fire department will remain on scene for safety as services are repaired.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Harvard University 1 hour ago

Harvard Joins Growing List of Universities Requiring Students to Get COVID Vaccine

coronavirus 2 hours ago

NBC10 Boston Responds Helps High School Seniors Salvage Their Prom Night

People are being asked to avoid the area.

This article tagged under:

South Bostonwater main breakBoston Waterdorchester street
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us