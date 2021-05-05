Major Water Main Break Floods South Boston Streets

A major water main break in South Boston caused a mess Wednesday night when a large volume of water flowed into the area where Dorchester Street intersects with E. and W. Eighth streets.
The Boston Fire Department said it responded around 6:30 p.m. to investigate and secure affected buildings. Boston police, Eversource, Boston Inspectional Services and Boston Water and Sewer Commission (BWSC) also responded.
Video from the scene showed water flooding the streets, impacting at least 25 customers in the area.
BWSC crews were excavating to repair a 12-inch main on Dorchester Street.
The fire department said water and power has been turned off in the area of Dorchester Street while the crews are working.
Members from the fire department will remain on scene for safety as services are repaired.
People are being asked to avoid the area.