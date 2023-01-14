Major Water Main Break in Boston Causes Flooding

Boston authorities are responding to a major water main break in the Jamaica Plain neighborhood of Boston on Saturday morning.

The water main break is happening on Heath Street, according to the Boston Fire Department.

A major water main break on Heath st. Parts of Heath st. , Waldron and Minden st. Closed. ⁦@BOSTON_WATER⁩ on scene. pic.twitter.com/nEz8TkvyeO — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 14, 2023

Multiple streets are flooded because of the water main break, companies are checking basements for water according to Boston Fire.

Multiple streets are flooded in the Jamaica Plain neighborhood, as companies check the basements for water. pic.twitter.com/EiR53QkXlc — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 14, 2023

Parts of Heath St., Waldron St. and Minden St. are closed, according to authorities.

The water main break has buckled parts of Heath st. As it flows thru the Jamaica Plain neighborhood . pic.twitter.com/JFACVdExlH — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 14, 2023

Boston Fire has deployed a high water rescue vehicle to check on residents for evacuation.

Boston Water is also on scene.