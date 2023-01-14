Major Water Main Break in Boston Causes Flooding

Boston authorities are responding to a major water main break in the Jamaica Plain neighborhood of Boston on Saturday morning.
The water main break is happening on Heath Street, according to the Boston Fire Department.
Multiple streets are flooded because of the water main break, companies are checking basements for water according to Boston Fire.
Parts of Heath St., Waldron St. and Minden St. are closed, according to authorities.
Boston Fire has deployed a high water rescue vehicle to check on residents for evacuation.
Boston Water is also on scene.