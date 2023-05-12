Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Methuen

Major Water Main Break in Methuen Leaves 30 Homes Without Water

Crews have been on scene since around 3 a.m.

By Matt Fortin

City of Methuen

Over two dozen homes in Methuen, Massachusetts, were without water early Friday morning after a "major" water main break, according to the city.

Officials in the Merrimack Valley community said online just after 5 a.m. that the water main break was on East Street near Swan Street. Crews have been on scene since around 3 a.m.

East Street was closed from Russ Street to Swan Street at the East Fire Station.

It wasn't immediately clear what led to the water main break or how long repairs may take.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

More Methuen News

Methuen Apr 15

Man Dead After Fire in a Home in Methuen

Methuen Mar 18

At Least 15 Cars Broken Into, One Stolen in Methuen; Police Looking for 2 Suspects

This article tagged under:

Methuen
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us