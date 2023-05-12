Major Water Main Break in Methuen Leaves 30 Homes Without Water

Over two dozen homes in Methuen, Massachusetts, were without water early Friday morning after a "major" water main break, according to the city.

Officials in the Merrimack Valley community said online just after 5 a.m. that the water main break was on East Street near Swan Street. Crews have been on scene since around 3 a.m.

East Street was closed from Russ Street to Swan Street at the East Fire Station.

It wasn't immediately clear what led to the water main break or how long repairs may take.