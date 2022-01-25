Major Weekend Nor'easter Could Bring Heavy Snow, Damaging Winds, Coastal Flooding

We have the potential for a major nor’easter sometime Friday night into Saturday. A First Alert is issued for this timeframe for threats of very heavy snow, damaging winds, and coastal flooding.

We just don’t know the exact details at the moment, including snowfall totals, peak winds and how bad the flooding will be. The track and timing are still to be determined.

Key indicators hint that we will see a powerful storm between Friday night through Saturday night. In fact, our exclusive NBC forecast model has a high Probability of Precipitation for the eastern half of New England on Saturday.

How much snow are we getting this weekend?

Several inches to around a foot of snow is possible in Boston and across eastern New England.

If the storm tracks in the right way, we won’t just have over half a foot to a foot of snow, but also widespread damaging winds, and serious coastal flooding (tides are astronomically increasing through the weekend). Our First Alert weather team will continue to update you on this storm's potential.

As for the rest of this week, we have cold temperatures returning for Tuesday night and midweek. After highs Tuesday reach the low 40s with a breeze, we fall to the teens overnight.

Highs in the 20s welcome us into Wednesday, but at least it will be nice and sunny. Another cold day is in store Thursday, with highs again in the 20s.

Then all eyes are on the storm Friday into Saturday (mainly Saturday). Beyond the storm, we dry off Sunday through at least Tuesday with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Stay tuned to the First Alert weather team for the latest updates on our big storm this weekend.

Today: Early flurry to breaks of sun. PM breeze. Highs around 40. Tonight: Clearing, cold. Lows in the teens. Wednesday: Sun, cold breeze. Highs in the 20s, wind chill teens.