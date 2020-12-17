Major Winter Storm Brings Heavy Snow to New England

Heavy snow continues to fall Thursday morning for most in New England, dumping over a foot of snow for most across the region. Plows were out with whiteout conditions early Thursday.

More than 1,000 people were without power as of 6 a.m., according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation had over 3,000 pieces of equipment treating roadways in what remained a very active storm Thursday morning. State officials urged people to avoid unnecessary travel due to the road conditions.

Boston had about 700 pieces of equipment out overnight and into the morning. A parking ban went into effect Wednesday night and schools are closed in the city.

"Travel is going to be very difficult through most of the morning and into the afternoon with icing expected in late morning," Massachusetts State Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver wrote on Twitter. "Please avoid travel if possible."

@MassDOT has over 3,000 pieces of equipment treating roadways and this remains a very active storm this morning. Travel is going to be very difficult through most of the morning and into the afternoon with icing expected in late morning. Please avoid travel if possible. pic.twitter.com/NZxaXCiYnh — Jonathan Gulliver (@JLGulliver) December 17, 2020

The MBTA Ferry service was suspended on Thursday due to the weather, but General Manager Steve Poftak said all other services are up and running. Poftak urged people to stay home if possible and to allow for extra travel time if commuting is necessary.

"Obviously it's tough-going out there. Snow is going to continue to fall throughout the morning at a pretty good flip," Poftak said. "It is going to be tough-going out there."

The Steamship Authority canceled the 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. Woods Hole to Vineyard Haven trips.

Wind was picking up Thursday morning, expected to reach gusts of up to 45 mph by 7 a.m. and continue until about 9 a.m. Newburyport Fire Department Chief Chris Leclaire was feeling the wind even earlier Thursday.

"We're looking pretty white, we've got a lot of blowing and drifting snow," Leclaire said, noting that the city will be watching their beaches for potential flooding at high tide Thursday afternoon.

Crews were out in the early hours of Thursday morning to clear the roads, but some towns struggled to keep up with snowfall rates of up to four inches per hour.

"We’ve had less and less contractors interested," said Carys Lustig, Needham's interim DPW director. "We had a few of our long-term contractors leave the business and what we’ve found is when they turn the businesses over, the people they’re turning them over to or they're dissolving the company they aren't as interested in snow because it’s really hard on equipment."

Crews have been out overnight in #Foxboro staying busy clearing the roads in the winter storm ⁦@NBC10Boston⁩ ⁦@NECN⁩ pic.twitter.com/XN6YJ9D1fS — Diane Cho NBC10 Boston (@DianeNBCBoston) December 17, 2020

Lusting said she believes a lot of the shortage has to do with the mild winters in recent years, making the work less lucrative, as well as concerns about damaging expensive equipment.

Finding contractors to plow has been a problem for the last few years now, according to Lusting, and the town continues to put up signs looking for drivers. The pandemic has only exacerbated the issue, Lusting said.

Lowell Department of Public Works Commissioner Christine Clancy said the city had 125 pieces of equipment on the streets to respond to the storm by 1:30 a.m. Thursday with plans to continue into the afternoon. "We're just trying to keep ahead of the storm," Clancy said.

Meanwhile, driver Walter Reis was plowing the roads in the North Dighton area Thursday morning.

“It’s not as bad as I thought it was going to be like my way, we have almost twelve inches, but over here isn’t too bad," Reis said. "But the wind - I think the wind is worse than the snow.”

In Melrose, Police Chief Mike Lyle said the plow trucks were doing a "thorough job," in keeping up with the storm. Few other cars were on the road, according to Lyle, which makes their work easier.

“Sometimes folks forget we live in New England," Lyle said. "We do get snow and obviously this is the big one so far. Probably this year alone, this is the biggest storm I can see."

