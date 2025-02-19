Winds ease through the day, still breezy at times, although it’ll remain very chilly, with temperatures lingering in the low 30s.

The normal high for this time of year is 39 degrees and rising as days gain daylight by over 2 minutes and 30 seconds per day.

We will be below normal with high temperatures until the second half of the weekend. Expect partly cloudy and mainly dry conditions across the region.

A coastal storm moves south of New England Thursday into Thursday night. This system will likely begin as snow and then transition to a wintry mix or rain along the coast, potentially leading to slippery roads on the Cape and islands.

After the storm, high pressure will rebuild Friday and into the weekend, ushering in a brief period of drier, milder weather as we head into early next week.