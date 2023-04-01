Make-a-Wish Celebrating 40 Years With Boston Gala; David Ortiz to Be Honored

Make-a-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island is celebrating 40 years of granting wishes to children with critical illnesses.

The nonprofit is holding a gala Saturday night at SoWa Power Station in Boston, where Red Sox legend David Ortiz is set to be honored for his work with the organization.

The Hall of Famer has granted 39 wishes and will be receiving the Wish Hero Award at the 40th Anniversary Make-a-Wish Gala. During the evening program, Ortiz will also participate in a surprise wish reveal for a wish child from Lexington, Mass.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The foundation said it is excited to celebrate all of Ortiz's efforts.

“Big Papi has meant a tremendous amount to the organization. Most importantly the children we serve. He’s granted 39 wishes," CEO Sean Holleran said. "For the children he’s spent time with, it's been the highlight of their lives.”

Ortiz was set to be honored at 8:30 p.m., but the cocktail reception and silent auction were already underway Saturday night. Some of the items up for auction included signed jerseys from other New England sports stars like Jaylen Brown and Rob Gronkowski.

The gala serves as a chance to create life-changing experiences for wish children. The nonprofit was expecting 600 people to attend the event where powerful stories from children and their families will be shared.

“Having 600 people show up Saturday night when they could be doing a thousand other things but to show up for our children and their families tells me that there’s good everywhere," Holleran said. "And you don’t have to look too far to find it in Make-a-Wish.”

Click here for more information on the gala.